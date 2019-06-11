You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.31% to 3,197.90

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 9:25 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares on Tuesday morning tracked positive US and Europe market sessions last night, with the Straits Times Index opening up 9.79 points or 0.31 per cent to 3,197.90 as at 9.03am.

About 23.4 million shares worth S$43.5 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$1.86 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 35, with an almost two-to-one ratio favouring gainers.

The most actively traded security was palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources, which traded up 1.85 per cent or S$0.005 at S$0.275 with 6.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Suntec Reit, Singtel and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings advanced 0.25 per cent or S$0.06 to S$24.58; OCBC Bank shares traded up 0.65 per cent or S$0.07 at S$10.80, and United Overseas Bank gained 0.41 per cent or S$0.10 at S$24.48.

Among other index stocks, CapitaLand was trading up 1.51 per cent or S$0.05 at S$3.36. Meanwhile, Singapore Technologies Engineering traded up 0.74 per cent or S$0.03 at S$4.09. 

In other Asian indices, Japan slipped and Australia gained in morning trading sessions.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

lwx_telco_090519_5_0 (1).jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 It starts from the top
4 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report
5 Lee family's offer for 800 Super 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

Photo 2_CapitaMall Aidemengdun.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CRCT, Sarine Tech, JEP, UMS, Aoxin Q&M Dental, Eneco Energy

BT_20190611_CHEXPORTS11KF56_3805159.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly three years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening