Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.31% to 3,197.90

SINGAPORE shares on Tuesday morning tracked positive US and Europe market sessions last night, with the Straits Times Index opening up 9.79 points or 0.31 per cent to 3,197.90 as at 9.03am.

About 23.4 million shares worth S$43.5 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$1.86 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 35, with an almost two-to-one ratio favouring gainers.

The most actively traded security was palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources, which traded up 1.85 per cent or S$0.005 at S$0.275 with 6.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Suntec Reit, Singtel and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings advanced 0.25 per cent or S$0.06 to S$24.58; OCBC Bank shares traded up 0.65 per cent or S$0.07 at S$10.80, and United Overseas Bank gained 0.41 per cent or S$0.10 at S$24.48.

Among other index stocks, CapitaLand was trading up 1.51 per cent or S$0.05 at S$3.36. Meanwhile, Singapore Technologies Engineering traded up 0.74 per cent or S$0.03 at S$4.09.

In other Asian indices, Japan slipped and Australia gained in morning trading sessions.