Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.6% to 3,303.5

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 9:20 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.6 per cent higher on Tuesday on the back of advancing US stocks, with the Straits Times Index gaining 18.16 points to 3,303.5 as at 9.03 am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 52, as some 29.4 million shares worth S$115.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev with 4.47 million shares traded, falling 0.66 per cent to S$0.75. Other actives included Genting Singapore with 4.2 million shares traded, down 1.77 per cent to S$1.11, and DBS Bank with 2.96 million shares traded, up 0.83 per cent to S$26.62

Active index stocks included UOB, advancing 1.36 per cent or S$0.37 to S$27.50, and Sembcorp, gaining 1.11 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.73.

Wall Street stocks shook off early weakness and finished solidly higher Monday as the rally in tech sector overshadowed lingering worries over trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.2 per cent to end the day at 25,502.18. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent to close at 2,850.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 per cent to 7,859.68.

Tokyo saw stocks open fractionally higher on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors searched for fresh news to move the market.

