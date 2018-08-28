You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.7% to 3,247.9

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 9:13 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 22.28 points, or 0.7 per cent to 3,247.9 as at 9.02am. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 78 to 26, after about 39.8 million shares worth S$54.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counters were Rich Capital, which was flat at 0.8 Singapore cent with 7.6 million shares traded; and Noble which added 1.3 per cent to 15.1 Singapore cents, with 5.7 million shares traded. 

Other active stocks included OCBC which rose 1.3 per cent to S$11.41; and City Developments which gained 1.1 per cent to S$9.37. 

