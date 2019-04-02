You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.7% to 3,273.05

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 9:19 AM
SINGAPORE shares open higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 22.54 points, or 0.7 per cent to 3,273.05 as at 9.01am.

Gainers beat losers 122 to 17, after about 59 million shares worth S$91 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Thomson Medical opened flat at 7.8 Singapore cents, with 4.8 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Hi-P which gained 2.5 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.66; and Sembcorp Marine which was up 1.8 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.69.  

