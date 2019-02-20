You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, ST up 0.4% to 3,273.99

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 9:26 AM
SINGAPORE shares open higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.44 per cent, or 14.19 points to 3,273.99 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 31, after about 32.9 million shares worth S$57.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Thai Beverage, which was trading at S$0.78 apiece, down 1.9 per cent, or 1.5 Singapore cents, with 3.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Sembcorp Marine which was trading up 2.5 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.62, UOL which gained 1.9 per cent, or 13 Singapore cents to S$6.82, and CapitaLand which was up 1.2 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$3.43.

