Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.22% to 3,360.86

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 9:24 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday following record-breaking market closes in the US for its S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices. The Straits Times Index advanced 7.39 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 3,360.86 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 91 to 37, a ratio of about 2.5 to 1, after about 60.2 million shares worth S$82.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which slipped 2.52 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.55, with about 6 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Rex International, which rose 1.24 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.082, and Sembcorp Marine, which advanced 1.12 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.81.

