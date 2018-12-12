You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.5% to 3,075.1

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 9:18 AM
SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 15.84 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,075.1 as at 9.05 am.

About 40 million shares worth S$81 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.02 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 33.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.051 with 10.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ComfortDelGro and Singtel.

