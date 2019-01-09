You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.5% to 3,139.03

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 9:16 AM
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 16.09 points, or 0.5 per cent to 3,139.03 as at 9am. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 83 to 27, after about 60.1 million shares worth S$75.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion which rose 1.9 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 5.3 Singapore cents, with 10.4 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included UOB which rose 0.9 per cent, or S$0.22 to S$25.39; and Singtel which gained 0.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$2.96.

