You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.53% to 3,347.09

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 9:35 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares started Wednesday on higher ground, despite a mixed US trading session and lower Europe markets overnight. The Straits Times Index gained 17.63 points or 0.53 per cent to 3,347.09 as at 9.04am.

About 62.6 million shares worth about S$88.1 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$1.41 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 100 to 35.

The most actively traded security was digital security company DISA, which traded unchanged at S$0.002 with 7.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage and FJ Benjamin.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among financials, all three local banks gained ground with DBS advancing S$0.11 or 0.4 per cent to S$25.43, OCBC shares gaining S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent to S$11.49 and UOB up S$0.21 or 0.8 per cent to S$26.43.

Among other index stocks, Singtel was trading up S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent to S$3.49 with 5.1 million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro shares gained S$0.06 or 2.1 per cent to S$2.90.

Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Tuesday ahead of a congressional appearance by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell as investors await clues on the likelihood of an interest rate cut.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent at 2,979.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 per cent to 8,141.73. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.1 per cent at 26,783.49.

In Europe, German shares drove the continent lower on Tuesday after a profit warning from chemicals giant BASF, while a slump in copper prices hit mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.5 per cent lower with most major indices in the red but Madrid's IBEX managed to outperform.

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

Jul 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SATS, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Wee Hur, Debao Property, SIIC Environment

mapletree.JPG
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to start its largest redevelopment project costing S$263m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening