Singapore shares open higher; STI up 0.09% to 3,210.92 on Tuesday

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 9:29 AM
SINGAPORE shares edged higher during Tuesday's open, with the Straits Times Index up 2.93 points or 0.09 per cent to 3,210.92 as at 9.03am.

About 38.7 million shares worth S$67 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.73 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 43.

The most actively traded security was ESR-Reit, which said on Tuesday morning that its S$100 million upsized private placement's issue price was at the lower end of the price range.

It traded down S$0.045 or 7.97 per cent at S$0.52 with 12.8 million units changing hands. ESR units made up almost one-third of the securities traded in the early morning session. 

Other actives included Rex International and NetLink NBN Trust.

Among financials, DBS and UOB shares continued their recent polar progressions. DBS shares were down S$0.11 or 0.45 per cent at S$24.56, while UOB was up S$0.26 or 1.04 per cent at S$25.37. OCBC Bank shares gained S$0.04 or 0.37 per cent at S$10.84.

Among other index stocks, Singtel was trading down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent at S$3.33.

In other Asian indices, many of Tokyo's indices were down in morning trading sessions as investors took to the sidelines ahead of results from the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week. 

