Singapore shares open lower on Friday, STI down 0.16% to 3,247.96

SINGAPORE shares open lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 5.2 points, or 0.16 per cent to 3,247.96 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 49, after about 81.1 million shares worth S$84.6 million exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Thai Beverage, which was up 8.3 per cent, or six Singapore cents to 78 Singapore cents apiece, with 25.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included StarHub which lost 10.5 per cent, or S$0.20 to S$1.70, after the telco on Thursday announced that it would slash dividends for 2019, while its earnings for 2018 fell below street forecasts.

Meanwhile, Silverlake Axis gained 3.9 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$0.535.