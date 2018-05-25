Singapore shares open lower on Friday, STI down 0.3% to 3,518.88

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 10.04 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,518.88 as at 9.01am.

This came as a volatile day on Wall Street saw US stocks clawing back some of its losses overnight after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 55 to 43, after about 30.5 million shares worth S$54.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was QT Vascular, which rose 5.9 per cent to 1.8 Singapore cents with 5.3 million shares traded.

Other actives stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding SG, which fell 2.8 per cent to S$1.05; and DBS which was down by 0.8 per cent to S$28.73.