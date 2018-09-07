You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.4% to 3,135.04

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 9:17 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.4 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 12.65 points to 3,135.04 as at 9.04am.

Losers heavily outnumbered gainers 81 to 33, as some 51.1 million shares worth S$56.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel with 19.5 million shares changing hands, rising 50 per cent to 0.3 Singapore cent. YZJ Shipbuilding was the second most-traded counter with 4.19 million shares traded, flat at S$1.08.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings slipped 0.77 per cent to S$24.39, while Singtel retreated 0.32 per cent to S$3.13.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with falls in US high-tech shares and a higher yen weighing on the market.

In US markets overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw sharp declines on Thursday as internet stocks faltered for a second day on concerns about increased regulation, while a warning from KLA Tencor led a slide in chip stocks.

The semiconductor manufacturer tumbled 9 per cent, and weighed on other chip equipment makers, after its chief financial officer said September was still "a drought for DRAM" and that a pick-up in business later this year would be less than expected.

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Technics Offshore Engineering, Technics Oil & Gas drop suit against Soilbuild Reit's trustee

Sep 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Dairy Farm, StarHub, Ascendas Reit, Parkway Life Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening