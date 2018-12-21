You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.51% to 3,035.09

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 9:20 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SINGAPORE share prices opened lower on Friday with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 15.53 points to 3,035.09 as at 9.04 am.

Wall Street suffered its second straight rout on Thursday as worries about a government shutdown added to upset at the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,850.72, down 2.0 per cent.

Top losers in early morning trade included Jardine Matheson (down 0.7 per cent to US$66.40), Jardine Strategic (down 0.5 per cent to US$36.39), Creative Technology (down 5.2 per cent to S$4.90) and DBS Bank (down 0.4 per cent to S$23.30).

Some 49.6 million shares worth S$49 million changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 92 to 24.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

AK_SGX2_2112.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hwa Hong, Foreland Fibretech, Goodland, Keppel Corp, AsiaPhos

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening