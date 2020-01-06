You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday amid US-Iran tensions; STI down 0.49%

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 9:28 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE shares declined at Monday's open as worries over US-Iran tensions weighed on market sentiment. The Straits Times Index lost 0.49 per cent or 15.73 points to 3,223.09 points as at 9.03am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 93 to 36, after about 57.7 million securities worth S$61.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded were AusGroup, which rose 9.8 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to S$0.045 on 11.4 million shares traded. Interra Resource gained 3 per cent or 0.3 cent to S$0.102 after 2.6 million shares changed hands, while Addvalue Tech shares fell 3.2 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.03 with 2.5 million shares traded.

Banking stocks started the morning in the red. DBS lost 0.5 per cent or 12 Singapore cents to S$25.88, UOB fell 0.9 per cent or 23 Singapore cents to S$26.40, and OCBC dropped 0.8 per cent or nine Singapore cents to S$10.93. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index securities included Singtel which lost 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.36, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which lost 0.9 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$1.16.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: DBS, Olam, KIT, Tan Chong, GuocoLand, Citic Envirotech

Tokyo stocks dropped on Monday, catching up to global risk aversion after US's killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.67 per cent to 23,261.91 in early trade, while the Topix index fell 1.31 per cent to 1,698.74.

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as geopolitical tensions continued to haunt investors...

Jan 6, 2020 09:32 AM
Garage

Hong Kong poised to reclaim IPO crown

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will rise again in at least one financial realm. Only twice – in post-crisis 2009 and 2010 –...

Jan 6, 2020 09:27 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.15...

Jan 6, 2020 09:15 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Olam, KIT, Tan Chong, GuocoLand, Citic Envirotech

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

UPDATED 5 min ago
Jan 6, 2020 09:06 AM
Government & Economy

Trump doubts North Korea leader will break promises on denuclearisation

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly