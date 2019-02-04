You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.06% to 3,186.2

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 9:49 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Monday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.06 per cent or 1.96 points to 3,186.2 as at 9.09am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 57, after about 72.9 million shares worth S$88.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which was down 0.3 Singapore cent, or 5.77 per cent, at 4.9 Singapore cents, with about 10.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding, which fell 1.41 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$1.40, and CapitaLand, which was down 0.9 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$3.32.

