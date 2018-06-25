You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday, STI down 0.3% to 3,278.55

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 9:21 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 8.85 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,278.55 as at 9.01am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 70 to 55, after about 65.3 million shares worth S$92.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which rose 1.1 per cent to 9.3 Singapore cent with 12.1 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included Genting Singapore which was down 1.6 per cent to S$1.21; and Venture Corp, which fell 1.2 per cent to S$17.84. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Statistics on the Singapore consumer price index (CPI), which is the main measure of inflation, will be released on Monday. 

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks were off to a muted start on Monday as investors assessed a loosening of policy in China amid ongoing trade tensions, Bloomberg reported. 

The Topix index was little changed as at 9.08am in Tokyo.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.4 per cent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 per cent.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders
2 Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing
3 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
4 Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg
5 Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_STI_250618_3.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore shares stagnate as investors pivot to US and China

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Jun 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening