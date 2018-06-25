Singapore shares open lower on Monday, STI down 0.3% to 3,278.55

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 8.85 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,278.55 as at 9.01am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 70 to 55, after about 65.3 million shares worth S$92.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which rose 1.1 per cent to 9.3 Singapore cent with 12.1 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included Genting Singapore which was down 1.6 per cent to S$1.21; and Venture Corp, which fell 1.2 per cent to S$17.84.

Statistics on the Singapore consumer price index (CPI), which is the main measure of inflation, will be released on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks were off to a muted start on Monday as investors assessed a loosening of policy in China amid ongoing trade tensions, Bloomberg reported.

The Topix index was little changed as at 9.08am in Tokyo.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.4 per cent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 per cent.