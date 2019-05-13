You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.42% to 3,259.66

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 9:27 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares slipped when trading began at the start of the week, along with other Asian markets, amid growing anxiety over whether the United States and China would be able to reach a trade deal after Washington sharply hiked tariffs on Friday.

The Straits Times Index declined 13.84 points or 0.42 per cent to 3,259.66 as at 9.03am on Monday.

Losers outnumbered gainers 91 to 33. About 34.2 million shares worth S$48.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.42 per share. 

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which declined 1.07 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$0.925 with 3.2 million shares traded. Other actives included Thai Beverage and Nico Steel.

Among index stocks, DBS Group Holdings was trading down 0.23 per cent or S$0.06 at S$26.49, and OCBC Bank shares lost 1.05 per cent or S$0.12 at S$11.27.

