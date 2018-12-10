You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.9% to 3,081.93

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 9:22 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Monday with the Straits Times Index down 29.19 points to 3,081.93 as at 9.01am, as Asian stocks slid on heightened worries over trade tensions between the United States and China.

About 28.2 million shares worth S$68.2 million in total changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 100 to 34.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thomson Medical fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.28 per cent to 7.7 Singapore cents, with 5.5 million shares traded. Other actives included Ezion, down 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.75 per cent to 5.6 Singapore cents; Genting Singapore, down two Singapore cents or 2 per cent to 97 Singapore cents; and DBS, down 35 Singapore cents or 1.45 per cent to S$23.81.

On Friday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that US officials would raise tariff rates if the two countries could not come to an agreement during their 90-day negotiating period. There are also market worries that the arrest of Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s chief financial officer at this time could undermine the trade talks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
5 'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Retirement_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

BP_Retire_101218_6.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening