Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.07% to 3,242.64

SINGAPORE shares opened nearly flat on Thursday morning, with the Straits Times Index easing 2.25 points or 0.07 per cent to 3,242.64.

At 9.05am, some 35.6 million shares worth S$49.3 million had changed hands, although gainers outnumbered losers slightly by 45 to 35. Gainers included UOL Group, ComfortDelGro and Singapore Press Holdings.

The most active counter was Vallianz, which dipped 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.9 cent, with about 6.19 million shares changing hands. Other active stocks included Thai Beverage which rose 1.5 Singapore cents to 69.5 cents on a trading volume of 3.32 million, while Ezion fell 0.1 Singapore cent to 8.4 cents with 3.3 million shares changing hands.