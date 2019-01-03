Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.5% to 3,022.27

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index losing 16.62 points, or 0.5 per cent to 3,022.27 as at 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 36, after about 22.6 million shares worth S$53.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which fell 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$2.87, with 2.8 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included DBS which fell 0.9 per cent, or S$0.21 to S$23.28 apiece, and YZJ Shipbuilding which lost 0.8 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.24.