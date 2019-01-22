Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1% to 3,216.59

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks inched slightly lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.97 points, or 0.12 per cent to 3,216.59 as at 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 44 to 37, after about 23.09 million shares worth S$37.02 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rex International, which lost 1.25 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 7.9 Singapore cents, with 1.75 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included UOB which fell 1.1 per cent or S$0.29 to S$26.14, and M1 which lost almost 1 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$2.05.