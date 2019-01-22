You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1% to 3,216.59

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 9:12 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SL_SGX_281218_6.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks inched slightly lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 3.97 points, or 0.12 per cent to 3,216.59 as at 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 44 to 37, after about 23.09 million shares worth S$37.02 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rex International, which lost 1.25 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 7.9 Singapore cents, with 1.75 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included UOB which fell 1.1 per cent or S$0.29 to S$26.14, and M1 which lost almost 1 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$2.05.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening