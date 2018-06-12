You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1% to 3,437.61

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 9:24 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 4.08 points to 3,437.61 as at 9.07am, as Asian markets were cautiously optimistic over the Trump-Kim summit.

On the Singapore Exchange, about 44 million shares worth S$78 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 70 to 48. 

The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.003 with 42.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion and DISA. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among active index stocks were DBS at S$28.65, up S$0.15 per cent or 0.53 per cent, and UOB at S$28.0, down S$0.02 or 0.07 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up a hair at 25,322.31. Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent to 2,782.00, and the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 0.2 per cent to 7,659.93.

In regional markets, Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.8 per cent to the highest in three weeks and South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 per cent. Australia's benchmark index was a tad firmer while New Zealand eased 0.3 per cent.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NKUS1_120618_54.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim launch historic Singapore summit with a handshake

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BP_ASIA_120618_53.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Stocks edge up as Trump-Kim summit gets underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening