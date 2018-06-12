Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1% to 3,437.61

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 4.08 points to 3,437.61 as at 9.07am, as Asian markets were cautiously optimistic over the Trump-Kim summit.

On the Singapore Exchange, about 44 million shares worth S$78 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 70 to 48.

The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.003 with 42.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion and DISA.

Among active index stocks were DBS at S$28.65, up S$0.15 per cent or 0.53 per cent, and UOB at S$28.0, down S$0.02 or 0.07 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up a hair at 25,322.31. Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent to 2,782.00, and the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 0.2 per cent to 7,659.93.

In regional markets, Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.8 per cent to the highest in three weeks and South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 per cent. Australia's benchmark index was a tad firmer while New Zealand eased 0.3 per cent.