Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1% to 3,559.95

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 2.51 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,559.95 as at 9.02am.

This came despite US stocks closing higher overnight, with the benchmark Dow Jones Index recording its eighth positive close in a row.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 75 to 52, after about 59.5 million shares worth S$105.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Thai Beverage, which fell 0.6 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.80 apiece with 7.3 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corporation which rose 3 per cent, or S$0.67 to S$22.94; and UOB which was down 0.6 per cent, or S$0.18 to S$29.34.