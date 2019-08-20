You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.2% to 3,123.73

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 9:23 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares inched lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.2 per cent, or 4.72 points to 3,123.73 as at 9.01am. 

This came despite Wall Street stocks advancing for a third straight session overnight, amid a global rally and expectation of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The broad-based S&P 500 finished 1.2 per cent higher, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.4 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1 per cent. 

On the Singapore bourse, advancers outnumbered decliners 51 to 45, after about 28.8 million shares worth S$45.9 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International gained 3.9 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 8.1 cents, with 4.9 million shares traded, while YZJ Shipbuilding lost about 1 per cent, or one cent to S$1, with 4.8 million shares traded. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financials were mixed in the early morning trade - DBS gained 0.2 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$24.80, UOB lost 0.4 per cent, or 11 cents to S$25.04, and OCBC slipped 0.2 per cent, or two cents to S$10.69. 

Other active stocks included Wilmar International which dropped 1.8 per cent, or seven cents to S$3.75 on a cum-dividend basis, and SPH which slipped 0.5 per cent, or one cent to S$2.07. 

Elsewhere, Asian equities mostly posted modest gains by the opening bell on Tuesday. Japan's Topix rose 0.4 per cent as at 8.10am, Australia stocks gained 0.5 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi added 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures meanwhile fell 0.1 per cent, data from Bloomberg shows. 

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

Aug 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HMI, Figtree Holdings, Hong Leong Asia, RE&S Holdings, PS Group

nz_gsw_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Greater Southern Waterfront a boost to likes of KepCorp, MCT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly