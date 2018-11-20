You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday, STI down 1.08% at 3,032.08

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 9:27 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday morning, with the Straits Times Index down 32.99 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 3,032.08, after Wall Street stocks sank on Monday.

At 9.04am, losers outnumbered gainers by 97 to 24, with about 39.2 million shares worth S$71.7 million changing hands.

Among the most heavily traded stocks by volume were Metro, which gained seven Singapore cents, or 6.5 per cent, to S$1.15, with about 8.18 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, stocks which lost ground included UOB which gave up 29 Singapore cents, or 1.2 per cent, to S$23.96, while Venture Corp shed 21 Singapore cents or some 1.4 per cent, to trade at S$14.74.

