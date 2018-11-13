You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 1.2% to 3,031.88

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 9:17 AM

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 36.27 points or 1.2 per cent to 3,031.88 as at 9.01 am.  

About 46.4 million shares worth S$77.1 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 126 to 17.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which rose S$0.005 to S$0.655 with 9.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion and Rex International. 

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.48 or 2 per cent at S$23.04 and UOB shares dropped S$0.61 or 2.5 per cent to S$23.88.

