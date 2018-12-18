Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 1.2% to 3,077.03

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 37.22 points, or 1.2 per cent to 3,077.03 as at 9.07am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 99 to 45, after about 52.1 million shares worth S$107.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which fell 2.6 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$2.98 apiece, with 5.7 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC which lost 1.6 per cent, or 18 Singapore cents to S$11.16; and DBS which dropped 1.5 per cent, or 36 Singapore cents to S$23.58.