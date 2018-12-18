You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 1.2% to 3,077.03

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 9:19 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 37.22 points, or 1.2 per cent to 3,077.03 as at 9.07am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 99 to 45, after about 52.1 million shares worth S$107.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which fell 2.6 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$2.98 apiece, with 5.7 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included OCBC which lost 1.6 per cent, or 18 Singapore cents to S$11.16; and DBS which dropped 1.5 per cent, or 36 Singapore cents to S$23.58. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
4 Apple will update iPhones in China to avoid a ban on sales
5 Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Dec 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Top Glove, GS Holdings, DeClout, BlackGold

BT_20181218_DHOBY_3646302.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Transport

NE Line to have major renewal project next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening