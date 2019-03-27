You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday, STI down 0.2% to 3,193.68

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 9:18 AM
SINGAPORE shares open lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 6.6 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,193.68 as at 9.03am.

Gainers and losers were roughly evenly matched at 68 to 62, after 70.2 million shares worth S$118.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Keppel Infrastructure Trust was down 1.1 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.46 apiece, with 23.7 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Thai Beverage which gained 3.1 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$0.85, and SIA which lost 1.3 per cent, 12 Singapore cents to S$9.44.

