Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday, STI down 0.2% to 3,534.6

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 9:18 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 8.58 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,534.6 as at 9.01am. 

This came after US stocks ended in the red overnight, following fresh uncertainties over trade talks with China, and remarks from US President Donald Trump who raised the possibility that a planned June summit with North Korea's leader might not happen. 

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 58 to 51, after about 54.1 million shares worth S$56.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was QT Vascular, which rose 6.25 per cent to 1.7 Singapore cents with 7.5 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included Singtel which fell 0.59 per cent to S$3.38; and UOB which was down by 0.5 per cent to S$29.50. 

