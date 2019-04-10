Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday, STI down 0.21% to 3,318.74

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 6.86 points, or 0.21 per cent to 3,318.74 as at 9.02am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 77 to 46, after about 50.6 million shares worth S$74.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which traded up 0.61 per cent, or S$0.01 at S$1.64, with about 4.9 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Clearbridge Health, which rose 1.05 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.192, and Synagie Corp which rose 4.72 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.111.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust also saw heavy trading, with units up 4.26 per cent, or one US cent at US$0.245, with about 12.9 million units traded.