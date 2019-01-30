You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday, STI down 0.24% to 3,180.1

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 9:22 AM
Singapore stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index declining 7.59 points, or 0.24 per cent to 3,180.1 as at 9.05am.
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index declining 7.59 points, or 0.24 per cent to 3,180.1 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 64 to 54, after about 39.5 million shares worth S$84.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thomson Medical, which was up 0.3 Singapore cent, or 4 per cent, at S$0.078, with about 9.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Rex International, which rose 1.08 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.094, and Genting Singapore, which rose 0.92 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.10.

