You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI down 1.1% to 3,131.48

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 9:15 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 36.31 points or 1.1 per cent to 3,131.48 as at 9am. 

About 55.7 million shares worth S$104.2 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.87 per share. 

Losers outpaced gainers 119 to 20.

The most actively traded counter was SPH, which lost 0.38 per cent to S$2.62 with 6.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage and Nam Cheong. 

Among financials, all three banks opened in the red. DBS pared almost 2 per cent to S$24.47, UOB declined close to a per cent to S$25.53, while OCBC went down 0.87 per cent to S$11.45.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Dec 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Acromec, Datapulse Technology, Singapore Exchange, Sysma Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening