You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower tracking US rout; STI down 0.7%

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 9:28 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares fell on Friday morning following a bruising session of losses in the US markets overnight.

The Straits Times Index dropped below the 3,000-point mark, sliding 21.1 points or 0.7 per cent to 2,997.17 as at 9.03am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 107 to 43, after 60.8 million securities worth S$128.3 million changed hands.

Singtel was the most traded counter by volume, down S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to S$2.97 after 5.9 million shares were traded.

Other active heavyweights included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose S$0.01 or 1.2 per cent to S$0.87 with 4.1 million shares changing hands, and Thai Beverage which fell S$0.01 or 1.3 per cent to S$0.79 on 3.6 million shares traded. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Keppel, JSH, Singtel, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm

Meanwhile, Ascendas Reit lost S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent to S$3.42.

All three banks lost ground in early trade. DBS slid S$0.35 or 1.5 per cent to S$23.25, OCBC fell S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.39 while UOB was down S$0.23 or 1 per cent to S$23.51.

In the US, Wall Street stocks suffered another bruising rout on Thursday, led by airlines and other travel-oriented shares, resuming their downward trend amid fears the coronavirus will plunge the country into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down around 970 points or 3.6 per cent at 26,121.28. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 3.4 per cent to 3,024.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 3.1 per cent to 8,738.60.

European shares snapped a three-day gaining streak over similar Covid-19 economic concerns.

The main European equity benchmark ended 1.4 per cent lower after the death toll from the virus outbreak rose to more than 3,300, with several more companies providing profit warnings because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Tokyo stocks also opened lower on Friday as the benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.5 per cent or 313.23 points to 21,015.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.6 per cent or 24.30 points at 1,491.41.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 09:26 AM
Government & Economy

UK employers' demand for staff accelerates by most since 2013 - REC

[LONDON] British employers' demand for staff accelerated in February, with a job vacancy index seeing the biggest...

Mar 6, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

Mar 6, 2020 09:13 AM
Transport

Qantas cancels more international flights as coronavirus spreads rapidly

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways said on Friday it would cut more international capacity this month as it grapples with...

Mar 6, 2020 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, JSH, Singtel, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Mar 6, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Tee International ex-CEO interviewed by CAD, removed from director post

TEE International's former chief executive officer (CEO) Phua Chian Kin has been interviewed by the Commercial...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.