Singapore shares open slightly higher on Tuesday, ST up 0.1% to 3,330.46

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 9:22 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares inched higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 4.6 points, or 0.14 per cent to 3,330.46 as at 9.01am.

Gainers and losers were roughly even matched at 53 to 52, after about 44.6 million shares worth S$50 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters by volume, QT Vascular gained 25 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.5 Singapore cent, with 10.9 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Asian Pay TV Trust which rose 2.6 per cent, or 0.4 Singapore cent to 16.1 Singapore cents, while Best World lost almost four per cent, or seven Singapore cents to S$1.70.

