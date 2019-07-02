You are here

Singapore shares open slightly higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.01% to 3,372.48

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 9:31 AM
@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.22 point, or 0.01 per cent to 3,372.48 as at 9.03am. 

Overnight, US stocks powered to a fresh record after the US and China reached a ceasefire on further trade tariffs. Wall Street stocks rallied in tandem with the rest of global equities on Monday: the S&P 500 closed 0.8 per cent higher, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.1 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 53 to 48, after about 43.3 million securities worth S$53.1 million exchanged hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel was flat at S$3.49 on a cum-dividend basis with 2.6 million shares traded, while DBS added 0.3 per cent, or seven Singapore cents to S$26.67, with about 180,000 shares traded. 

Meanwhile, financials were mixed in the early morning trade, with OCBC dipping 0.2 per cent, two Singapore cents to S$11.57, and UOB gaining 0.2 per cent, or four cents to S$26.65. 

Other active stocks included Ascendas Reit which lost almost 1 per cent, or three cents to S$3.09, and Mapletree Industrial Trust which rose 0.9 per cent, or two cents to S$2.25. 

