You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open slightly higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.3% to 3,206

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 9:23 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares inched slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.3 per cent, or 8.96 points to 3,206 as at 9.01am. 

This came despite Wall Street stumbling overnight after a choppy session of trading, as investors hunkered down ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Both the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P slipped by 0.1 per cent each, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 0.6 per cent. 

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 57 to 36, after about 21.4 million shares worth S$54.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel lost 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$3.25, with 2.8 million shares traded, while Genting Singapore added 0.5 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 93 cents, with 2.7 million shares traded. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financials were in the green in the early morning trade. DBS gained 0.7 per cent, or 17 cents to S$25.54, United Overseas Bank added 0.5 per cent, or 14 cents to S$26.54, and OCBC Bank rose 0.5 per cent, or five cents to S$10.84. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascott Reit, A-HTrust, Far East H-Trust, FHT, CDLHT, SGReit

Other active index stocks included ComfortDelGro which gained 0.4 per cent, or one cent to S$2.39, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust which fell 0.5 per cent, or one cent to S$2.03. 

Elsewhere, Asian equities were mixed, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision. 

Japan's Topix rose 0.2 per cent as at 8.06am, South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2 per cent, and Australian stocks declined 0.4 per cent. 

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 09:24 AM
Banking & Finance

UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

[LONDON] Banking in Britain paid 40 billion pounds (S$70.9 billion) in taxes in the last financial year with half...

Oct 30, 2019 09:18 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.62...

Oct 30, 2019 09:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Norway competition authorities reject Keppel associate's bid to form offshore housing giant

NORWAY competition authorities have rejected the application for Keppel Corp's associate company...

Oct 30, 2019 09:01 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascott Reit, A-HTrust, Far East H-Trust, FHT, CDLHT, SGReit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Oct 30, 2019 08:50 AM
Life & Culture

Game of Thrones prequel series confirmed by HBO

[LOS ANGELES] A prequel series to Game of Thrones titled House of the Dragon has been ordered by...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly