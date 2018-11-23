You are here

Singapore shares open slightly lower on Friday, STI down 0.1% to 3,038.31

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 9:26 AM
SINGAPORE shares dipped in early trading on Friday morning, with the Straits Times Index edging down 3.07 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 3,038.31.

At 9.02am, losers outnumbered gainers slightly at 55 to 40, with 14.4 million shares worth S$42.4 million changing hands.

Rex International was among the top traded stocks by volume, edging up 0.3 Singapore cent, or 4.5 per cent, to seven cents as 4.8 million shares changed hands.

Among the counters trading lower, Hotel Properties Limited shed 10 Singapore cents, or 2.7 per cent, to S$3.58, while Jardine Strategic Holdings gave up eight US cents, or 0.22 per cent, to US$35.98.

