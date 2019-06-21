You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares post modest gains on Friday, up 3.1% on the week

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 6:10 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

THE rally of the past two days, which came on the back of US Federal Reserve dovishness and news that the US and China would meet at the G-20 summit, eased off on Friday. Market watchers attributed the day's performance to a combination of profit-taking by investors and worries over US-Iran relations.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,321.40, up 6.89 points or 0.2 per cent on Friday. On the week,  the benchmark index advanced 98.77 points or 3.1 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,222.63.

The STI spent most of Friday's session hovering around Thursday's closing price before edging up to close higher.

"After exhausting the positive glow from the expectation of Fed support, prices can be seen balanced between both caution and hopes over geopolitical events," said IG market strategist Pan Jingyi.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was a mixed day in Asia-Pacific, with markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea closing lower. On the other hand, China and Malaysia extended their positive streak. 

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 1.77 billion securities, 65 per cent of the daily average in the first five months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1.67 billion, 60 per cent over the January-to-May daily average.

The high activity on the day was attributed to FTSE index rebalancing, which added more than 600 million to the trading volume in the local equity market at the close.

SGX market strategist Geoff Howie noted that index rebalancing "mostly impacted the stocks that had completed secondary fundraisings or generated more pronounced moves since the last rebalancing".

"For instance, Keppel Infrastructure Trust (unchanged at 49.5 Singapore cents) saw significant volumes at the close, and had issued approximately 455 million units back on Apr 15," he added. 

Across the market, advancers pipped decliners 222 to 200. The benchmark index had 14 of the STI's 30 components in the red.

Meanwhile, the STI's weakest performer over the past three months, Hongkong Land (down five US cents or 0.8 per cent to US$6.65) and the index's strongest Singtel (down one cent or 0.3 per cent to S$3.44) also saw significant changes to volume at market close.

On 59.1 million shares traded, Golden Agri-Resources was the benchmark index's most traded stock. The agri-business player gained one Singapore cent or 3.5 per cent to end the week at 29.5 cents.

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
4 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
5 Price of electric cars still shocking
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_cbd2_2106.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

BP_Latheefa Koya _210619_77.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Malaysia won't press charges against those who return 1MDB money

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

ISR Capital fails to meet SGX requirements to stay out of watch-list

Jun 21, 2019
Consumer

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening