You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares retreat 0.4% on uneventful Wednesday session

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 6:06 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

WITH neither economic data releases to ponder over nor updates from the US-China trade front, Wednesday's session was mostly uneventful. But for a day of light trading, there was a noticeable pick-up in property stocks and real estate investment trusts (Reits).

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) may have opened slightly higher but retreated as the session wore on, eventually settling at 3,056.47, down 11.05 points or 0.4 per cent. The blue chip index is down 0.4 per cent in 2019.

It was a mixed bag elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific. Markets in Australia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea closed in the black. On the other hand, China and Hong Kong dipped. The Hang Seng continued to decline this week, closing 48.59 points or 0.2 per cent to 25,615.48. Hong Kong's benchmark has lost 0.9 per cent this year.

Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that an empty data calendar globally saw investors "probably dwell on the recession fears making all the noise on Wall Street", where during Tuesday's US session, the US Treasury yield curve inversion deepened.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 890.79 million securities, three-quarters the daily average in the first seven months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1 billion, 94 per cent of the January-to-July daily average.

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 242 to 167. The blue-chip index had 16 of the 30 counters closing in the red.

On counter activity, the broken record keeps playing, as Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (down two Singapore cents or 2.2 per cent to 88.5 Singapore cents) remained the most active counter on the STI with 36.8 million shares changing hands. 

With investors preferring to stay conservative, the banking trio were lower. DBS Group Holdings closed S$0.150 or 0.6 per cent lower at S$24.02; OCBC Bank fell S$0.07 or 0.7 per cent to S$10.51 and United Overseas Bank ended at S$24.41, dipping S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent.

Reits were a bright spot, with the iEdge S-Reit Index gained 13.84 points or one per cent to close at 1,413.65.

Property developers also outperformed the broader market with CapitaLand (up one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent up at S$3.39) and City Developments (up S$0.20 or 2.2 per cent to S$9.33).

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

atm 2.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

City Towers.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly