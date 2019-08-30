You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares ride trade talk hopes to close 0.8% higher on Friday

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 5:50 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Most Asian markets continued to cruise upwards on Friday, following news that the US and China may resume trade talks even as the US readies another round of tariffs to take effect this weekend.

Markets in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea closed higher, most of them adding between one and 2 per cent each.

However, investors in China were less optimistic in the lead-up to the new tariffs. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.2 per cent, while the smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong is still grappling with protests over an extradition bill, and the Hang Seng index closed just 0.08 per cent higher amid news that several leading pro-democracy figures had been arrested.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Straits Times Index (STI) started the day strongly, then dipped in the afternoon session before recovering to close August's trading session up 0.8 per cent or 24.69 points to 3,106.52.

However, the week's gains failed to balance out the battering the index took on Monday, and it lost 0.12 per cent over the week.

About 1.06 billion securities worth S$1.17 billion changed hands on Friday. Gainers outnumbered losers 218 to 175, or about five securities up for every four down.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding extended its streak as the most active counter on the STI, closing flat at S$0.91 with 69.4 million shares traded.

Other active counters included China Real Estate, which ended unchanged at 0.2 Singapore cent on a volume of 33.6 million shares, and Singtel, picking up two Singapore cents or 0.64 per cent to S$3.17 with 31.7 million shares changing hands.

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly