Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.01% to 3,198.18

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.01 per cent or 0.26 point to 3,198.18 as at 9.02am after a weak opening.

Gainers outnumbered losers 56 to 50 after 45.4 million securities worth S$54.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding rose 1.2 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.082 with 8.4 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust fell 3.1 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.47 with 7.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Dairy Farm International Holdings, down 1.1 per cent or US$0.08 to US$7.32; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$25.02.