Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.34% to 3,264.11

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.34 per cent or 11.1 points to 3,264.11 as at 9.04am after recovering from trade war fears in the previous session.

Gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 32, or about five stocks up for every two down, after 43.2 million shares worth S$65.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thomson Medical Group declined 1.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.078 with 1.8 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings gained 1.2 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.086 with 1.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.27; and Capitaland, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.08.

In US markets overnight, Wall Street recovered to push the Nasdaq to a fresh record, as optimism for earnings season overshadowed trade war worries.

In Asia, Tokyo stocks also opened higher, supported by a cheaper yen and the US market rebound.