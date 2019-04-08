You are here

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.02% to 3,323.24

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 9:16 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.02 per cent or 0.6 point to 3,323.24 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 38, or about 13 securities up for every six down, after 28.1 million securities worth S$41.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Tritech Group advanced 5.6 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 5.7 Singapore cents, with 2.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singapore Post, up 1.9 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.05; and City Developments, down 1.3 per cent or S$0.12 to S$9.20.

