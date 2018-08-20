You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.14% to 3,214.08

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 9:15 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.14 per cent or 4.64 points to 3,214.08 as at 9.03am after posting declines throughout the past week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 39, or about nine securities up for every four down, after 34.4 million securities worth S$56.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed up 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.07 with 3.4 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co stayed unchanged at S$0.645 with 2.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.09 to S$25.18; and City Developments, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.04 to S$9.63.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC
3 Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort
4 Tesla shares tumble after Elon Musk interview sparks fresh fears
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

BT_20180820_LMXHOUSING20M_3537033.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening