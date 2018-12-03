Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 1.47% to 3,163.45

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 1.47 per cent or 45.84 points to 3,163.45 as at 9.03am, after the leaders of US and China agreed in a meeting on Saturday to hold off new tariffs.

Gainers outnumbered losers 136 to 29, or about 14 securities up for every three down, after 90.7 million securities worth S$174.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings headed up 6.6 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to S$0.065 with 12.4 million shares traded. Genting Singapore rose 2.6 per cent or S$0.025 to S$0.995 with 11.1 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings up 2.0 per cent or S$0.49 to S$24.87; OCBC Bank, up 2.2 per cent or S$0.25 to S$11.51; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.6 per cent or S$0.40 to S$25.55.