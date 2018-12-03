You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 1.47% to 3,163.45

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 9:17 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

AK_SGX_0312.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 1.47 per cent or 45.84 points to 3,163.45 as at 9.03am, after the leaders of US and China agreed in a meeting on Saturday to hold off new tariffs.

Gainers outnumbered losers 136 to 29, or about 14 securities up for every three down, after 90.7 million securities worth S$174.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings headed up 6.6 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to S$0.065 with 12.4 million shares traded. Genting Singapore rose 2.6 per cent or S$0.025 to S$0.995 with 11.1 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings up 2.0 per cent or S$0.49 to S$24.87; OCBC Bank, up 2.2 per cent or S$0.25 to S$11.51; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.6 per cent or S$0.40 to S$25.55.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication
5 SGX lays out what to observe when conducting share buybacks
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

Dec 3, 2018
Stocks

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

Dec 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ARA Asset Management, KLW, Nico Steel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening