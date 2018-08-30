You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Thursday's open; STI up 0.11% to 3,247.64

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 9:13 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.11 per cent or 3.72 points to 3,247.64 as at 9.01am after positive opens in Japan and Australia.

Gainers outnumbered losers 65 to 50, or about four securities up for every three down, after 31.0 million securities worth S$84.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings increased 1.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.077 with 4.3 million shares traded. Singtel headed up 1.6 per cent or S$0.05 to S$3.25 with 4.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$25.35; and United Overseas Bank, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$27.48.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Aug 30, 2018
Consumer

TPG Telecom, Vodafone Hutchison Australia in A$15b merger to take on Singtel's Optus, Telstra

Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sakae Holdings, Epicentre, Kitchen Culture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening