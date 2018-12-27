Singapore shares rise at Thursday's open; STI up 1.5% to 3,054.83

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 1.5 per cent or 43.68 points to 3,054.83 as at 9am, reversing the previous session's losses.

Gainers outnumbered losers 125 to 15, after 46.7 million shares worth S$40.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings moved up almost 7 per cent to S$0.046 with 15.5 million shares traded. Genting Singapore rose 2.08 per cent to S$0.98 with 1.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS, up 1.76 per cent to S$23.69; OCBC, up 2.1 per cent to S$11.18; and UOB, up 1.75 per cent to S$24.45.