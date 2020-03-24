You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open after Wall Street rout; STI up 3.7%

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 9:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE shares made a small recovery at Tuesday's open, after the Straits Times Index (STI) tumbled 8.3 per cent on Monday, its largest single-day fall since Oct 24, 2008. 

The STI rose 3.7 per cent or 83.64 points to 2,317.12 as at 9.05am on Tuesday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 150 to 40, after 65.7 million securities worth S$124.1 million changed hands.

The most active counter by volume was Rex International, which rose 7.1 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to 9.1 cents, with 7.2 million shares traded. Other heavily traded securities include Singtel, which increased 5.3 per cent or S$0.12 to S$2.40, with six million shares traded and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, which was up 6.6 per cent or S$0.15 to S$2.44, with 4.5 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks rose in early morning trade. DBS was trading up 3.1 per cent or S$0.53 at S$17.41 on a cum-dividend basis, UOB rose 2.8 per cent or S$0.49 to S$18.06 on a cum-dividend basis, while OCBC Bank increased 4.1 per cent or S$0.32 to S$8.13 on a cum-dividend basis.

SEE ALSO

BreadTalk cuts employee salaries amid coronavirus outbreak

Other active index counters included the Singapore Exchange, which moved up 3.6 per cent or S$0.29 to S$8.41 and Singapore Airlines, which fell 0.2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$5.35. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened stronger on Tuesday, supported by a weak yen. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.9 per cent to 17,201.91, while the broader Topix index was up 1.5 per cent to 1,310.76. 

In the US, Wall Street stocks closed weaker on Monday amid partisan bickering over a giant stimulus package as the Federal Reserve announced new emergency measures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 3 per cent, or nearly 600 points, to 18,591.93. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 sank 2.9 per cent to 2,237.40, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent to 6,860.67.

European shares fell again on Monday amid panic over economic shock from the continued spread of the novel coronavirus. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index ended 4.3 per cent lower, erasing nearly all of its gains over the past two days.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 10:02 AM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk cuts employee salaries amid coronavirus outbreak

BREADTALK Group is cutting between 10 and 50 per cent of its employees' pay as part of a cost-saving exercise amid...

Mar 24, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia pumps liquidity, proposes bond buys to ease financial conditions

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank injected A$6.9 billion (S$5.92 billion) into the financial system on Tuesday and...

Mar 24, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

Cyber security startup Horangi snags US$20m led by Provident Growth

CYBER security startup Horangi has raised US$20 million in a Series B round led by Provident Growth, a South-east...

Mar 24, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent at the start of trade on Tuesday after the Federal...

Mar 24, 2020 09:41 AM
Government & Economy

China's imported virus cases spike as fears grow of second wave

[BEIJING] China reported 78 new cases of the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday, with the vast majority brought in from...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.