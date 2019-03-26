You are here

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.65% to 3,203.62

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 9:14 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.65 per cent or 20.7 points to 3,203.62 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 96 to 28, or about seven securities up for every two down, after 46.3 million securities worth S$79.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sino Grandness Food Industry Group gained 8.2 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.066 with 6.1 million shares traded. Singtel increased 0.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.99 with 3.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.16 to S$25.28; and OCBC Bank, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.10 to S$11.09.

